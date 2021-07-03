MULTIMEDIA

Learning never stops

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Senior high school student KC Martos, 17, works on her assignment inside an evacuation center in Ticub Elementary School in Laurel, Batangas on Saturday. Martos, together with her family, evacuated from their home in Barangay Bugaan East in the town of Agoncillo, which is within the 14-kilometer-radius danger zone, after the Taal Volcano spewed a dark phreatomagmatic plume Thursday.