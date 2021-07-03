Home > News MULTIMEDIA Smoke still rising from Taal George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 03 2021 10:39 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Smoke rises from Taal Volcano as seen from Laurel, Batangas on Saturday morning, a few days after state seismologists raised the volcano’s alert level to 3 on a 5-level scale. Phivolcs is looking at several possible scenarios, one of which is the eruption of Taal, though the seismology agency expects it to be weaker than the volcano’s 2020 activity. Bigger Taal eruption possible, says Phivolcs; public urged to stay alert Read More: Taal Volcano Taal smoke Phivolcs Laurel Batangas multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/07/04/21/covid19-infections-australia/overseas/07/04/21/covid19-russia-deaths/sports/07/03/21/pacquiao-bumiyahe-na-patungo-sa-us-para-mag-ensayo-kontra-spence/overseas/07/03/21/covid19-indonesia-stricter-curbs/life/07/03/21/matinding-pagdidisiplina-ng-ama-noon-dahilan-ng-pagiging-matapang-ni-raffy-tulfo