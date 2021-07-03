MULTIMEDIA

Smoke still rising from Taal

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Smoke rises from Taal Volcano as seen from Laurel, Batangas on Saturday morning, a few days after state seismologists raised the volcano’s alert level to 3 on a 5-level scale. Phivolcs is looking at several possible scenarios, one of which is the eruption of Taal, though the seismology agency expects it to be weaker than the volcano’s 2020 activity.