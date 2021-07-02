Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Work amid Taal volcano threat

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 02 2021 10:30 AM

Fishermen prepare their net before returning to work in their fishpens in Taal Lake in Agoncillo, Batangas amid the threat of eruption from Taal Volcano on Friday. Phivolcs raised the alert level on Taal to 3 on Thursday due to increased volcanic activity that might result in a larger eruption. 

