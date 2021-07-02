Settling for surgical masks

Home  >  News

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 02 2021 06:51 PM

A woman distributes face masks to people staying at the Ticub Elementary School evacuation center in Laurel, Batangas on Friday, a day after Taal Volcano spewed a kilometer-high phreatomagmatic plume. Town mayor Joan Amo appealed for N95 masks for her constituents to combat the high level of sulfur dioxide which she says is causing colds and coughs. 

