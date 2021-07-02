Home > News MULTIMEDIA Settling for surgical masks Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 02 2021 06:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman distributes face masks to people staying at the Ticub Elementary School evacuation center in Laurel, Batangas on Friday, a day after Taal Volcano spewed a kilometer-high phreatomagmatic plume. Town mayor Joan Amo appealed for N95 masks for her constituents to combat the high level of sulfur dioxide which she says is causing colds and coughs. Thousands evacuated in Laurel town, mayor says, as Taal spews ash No other eruption, quake observed on Taal Volcano after phreatomagmatic event: Solidum Read More: Taal Volcano Taal evacuation evacuation evacuation center Ticub Elementary School Laurel Batangas /overseas/07/03/21/indonesia-rolls-out-tougher-curbs-as-virus-cases-skyrocket/news/07/03/21/facilities-food-supply-short-for-evacuated-residents-near-taal-agoncillo-mayor/life/07/03/21/richard-gomez-admits-developing-hypertension-during-pandemic/overseas/07/03/21/florida-building-collapse-toll-rises-to-22/business/07/03/21/facebook-tests-alerting-users-to-extremist-posts