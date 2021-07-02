MULTIMEDIA

Pasig gives free annual physical checkup to teachers on 448th anniversary

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A medical technologist extracts a blood sample from a patient at the San Joaquin Elementary School in Pasig City during the Araw ng Pasig commemoration on Friday, July 2, 2021. As part of the city’s 448th anniversary, 500 teachers and non-teaching personnel were scheduled to receive free annual physical exams, which include laboratory tests, X-rays, and antigen swab tests.