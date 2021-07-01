MULTIMEDIA

Batangas residents evacuate after Taal eruption

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Evacuees from Barangay Gulod in Batangas alight from a truck at Bilaran Elementary School turned into a temporary evacuation center in Tuy town, Batangas on Thursday due to the phreatomagmatic eruption of Taal Volcano. Authorities have begun evacuating residents after Phivolcs “strongly” recommended residents of nearby barangays to evacuate in anticipation of volcanic hazards. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News