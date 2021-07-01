Home > News MULTIMEDIA Batangas residents evacuate after Taal eruption Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 02 2021 12:25 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Evacuees from Barangay Gulod in Batangas alight from a truck at Bilaran Elementary School turned into a temporary evacuation center in Tuy town, Batangas on Thursday due to the phreatomagmatic eruption of Taal Volcano. Authorities have begun evacuating residents after Phivolcs “strongly” recommended residents of nearby barangays to evacuate in anticipation of volcanic hazards. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Mga residenteng malapit sa Taal Volcano nagsisilikas na Read More: Taal Taal Volcano phreatomagmatic eruption Ticub Elementary School Laurel Batangas evacuation Taal evacuation multimedia multimedia photos /news/07/02/21/filipinos-check-syringe-covid19-vaccination-process-doh/business/07/02/21/boi-disaster-response-guidelines-volcanic-unrest/life/07/02/21/heart-evangelista-shares-more-details-on-art-collab-with-brandon-boyd/entertainment/07/02/21/joey-albert-on-leaving-showbiz-it-was-very-painful/sports/07/02/21/this-day-in-pba-history-allan-caidic-becomes-1st-player-to-reach-1000-3-pointers