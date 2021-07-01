Batangas residents evacuate after Taal eruption

Home  >  News

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 02 2021 12:25 AM

Evacuees from Barangay Gulod in Batangas alight from a truck at Bilaran Elementary School turned into a temporary evacuation center in Tuy town, Batangas on Thursday due to the phreatomagmatic eruption of Taal Volcano. Authorities have begun evacuating residents after Phivolcs “strongly” recommended residents of nearby barangays to evacuate in anticipation of volcanic hazards. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News 

