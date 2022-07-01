Home  >  News

Robredo launches Angat Buhay NGO

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 01 2022 02:14 PM

Former Vice President Leni Robredo leads the launching of the Angat Buhay NGO at the Leni-Kiko volunteer center in Quezon City on Friday. The non-government organization was established by Robredo to continue public service efforts during her term as vice president. 

