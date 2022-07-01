Home > News MULTIMEDIA Robredo launches Angat Buhay NGO Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 01 2022 02:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Former Vice President Leni Robredo leads the launching of the Angat Buhay NGO at the Leni-Kiko volunteer center in Quezon City on Friday. The non-government organization was established by Robredo to continue public service efforts during her term as vice president. Read More: Robredo Angat Buhay NGO public service /news/07/01/22/robredo-launches-angat-buhay-ngo/entertainment/07/01/22/watch-seo-in-guk-talks-about-new-single-album/life/07/01/22/abs-cbn-nanalo-ng-2-gold-quill-awards/video/news/07/01/22/higit-900-kaso-ng-dengue-naitala-sa-barmm-ngayong-taon/news/07/01/22/fresh-cha-cha-push-seeks-longer-tenure-for-president-vp