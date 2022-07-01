Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Rain doesn't dampen PH Air Force's anniversary celebrations

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 01 2022 08:33 PM

PH Air Force celebrates 75th founding anniversary

Honor guards stand under the rain before the arrival of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the Philippine Air Force’s 75th founding anniversary at Air Force City, Clark Air Base, Pampanga on Friday. The scheduled fly-by activities were postponed due to the rain.

Read More:  Philippine Air Force   Philippine Air Force 75th anniversary   PAF   rain   Honor Guards   Air Force City   Clark Air Base  