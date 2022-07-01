Marcos Jr. attends PAF 75th anniversary

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos Jr. receives helmet memento during PAF's 75th anniversary

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Philippine Air Force (PAF) chief Lt. Gen. Connor Anthony Canlas Sr. hands over a pilot’s helmet memento to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Haribon Hangar, Air Force City, Clark Air Base, Pampanga as they celebrate the PAF’s 75th founding anniversary on Friday. In his speech, Marcos vowed to prioritize improving the country's air capabilities, for relief operations during calamities and disasters, and for protecting the nation from extremist groups.