Taal releases phreatomagmatic plume

Courtesy of Phivolcs

In this screengrab taken from a video released by Phivolcs, Taal Volcano is seen releasing a dark phreatomagmatic plume 1-kilometer high from 3:16 to 3:21 p.m. on Thursday. State seismologists on Thursday raised the alert level over the Taal Volcano a notch higher to Level 3, which means there has been "magmatic unrest" in its main crater.