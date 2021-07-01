Home > News MULTIMEDIA Taal releases phreatomagmatic plume Courtesy of Phivolcs Posted at Jul 01 2021 05:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber In this screengrab taken from a video released by Phivolcs, Taal Volcano is seen releasing a dark phreatomagmatic plume 1-kilometer high from 3:16 to 3:21 p.m. on Thursday. State seismologists on Thursday raised the alert level over the Taal Volcano a notch higher to Level 3, which means there has been "magmatic unrest" in its main crater. Alert level 3 hoisted over Taal Volcano to Level 3 amid 'magmatic intrusion' Read More: Taal Volcano Taal phreatomagmatic plume Phivolcs multimedia multimedia photos /business/07/02/21/shakeys-reassign-workers-reduce-travel-time/news/07/02/21/taal-volcano-update-residents-told-wear-n95-masks-goggles/entertainment/07/02/21/kokoy-de-santos-releases-new-song-selos/news/07/02/21/filipinos-check-syringe-covid19-vaccination-process-doh/business/07/02/21/boi-disaster-response-guidelines-volcanic-unrest