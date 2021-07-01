MULTIMEDIA
PNP holds training to mark National Disaster Resilience Month
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 01 2021 02:06 PM
Contingents from Northern Police District in Metro Manila rappel to rescue a “victim” during a search and rescue competition in observance of the National Disaster Resilience Month (NDRM) at the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City on Thursday. NDRM aims to raise the capacity of Filipinos, particularly government agencies and local government units on disaster prevention and mitigation, disaster preparedness, disaster response, and disaster rehabilitation and recovery.
