MULTIMEDIA

PNP holds training to mark National Disaster Resilience Month

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Contingents from Northern Police District in Metro Manila rappel to rescue a “victim” during a search and rescue competition in observance of the National Disaster Resilience Month (NDRM) at the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City on Thursday. NDRM aims to raise the capacity of Filipinos, particularly government agencies and local government units on disaster prevention and mitigation, disaster preparedness, disaster response, and disaster rehabilitation and recovery.