Home > News MULTIMEDIA DOTr suspends free EDSA bus ride as Bayanihan 2 expires Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 01 2021 10:38 AM Commuters queue to ride the bus along the EDSA Carousel in Caloocan City on Thursday, amid the suspension of the free ride program of the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. The Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2 expired, with billions of unused funds appropriated for public utility vehicle drivers, displaced workers, contact tracers, and others affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mga pasahero sa EDSA bus carousel dapat nang magbayad 'Libreng sakay' para sa mga manggagawa tigil muna sa pagpaso ng Bayanihan 2 Without extension, spending Bayanihan 2 funds after June 30 is technical malversation - lawmaker Read More: COVID-19 Bayanihan to Recover as One Act Bayanihan 2 EDSA bus Carousel EDSA buse ride