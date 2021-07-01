MULTIMEDIA

DOTr suspends free EDSA bus ride as Bayanihan 2 expires

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Commuters queue to ride the bus along the EDSA Carousel in Caloocan City on Thursday, amid the suspension of the free ride program of the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. The Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2 expired, with billions of unused funds appropriated for public utility vehicle drivers, displaced workers, contact tracers, and others affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.