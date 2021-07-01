Home  >  News

Shorter quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers takes effect

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 01 2021 05:24 PM

Philippine Coast Guard personnel ask travelers for pertinent documents and information as they arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Parañaque City on Thursday. Effective July 1, travelers who were fully vaccinated in "green" countries or those with low COVID-19 risk would be allowed to shorten their facility quarantine to 7 days, from the previous 10 days. 

 

