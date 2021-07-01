Home > News MULTIMEDIA Shorter quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers takes effect Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 01 2021 05:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Philippine Coast Guard personnel ask travelers for pertinent documents and information as they arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Parañaque City on Thursday. Effective July 1, travelers who were fully vaccinated in "green" countries or those with low COVID-19 risk would be allowed to shorten their facility quarantine to 7 days, from the previous 10 days. Philippines allows shorter quarantine for travelers vaccinated vs COVID-19 abroad Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine NAIA travelers OFW PCG green countries multimedia multimedia photos /business/07/02/21/boi-disaster-response-guidelines-volcanic-unrest/life/07/02/21/heart-evangelista-shares-more-details-on-art-collab-with-brandon-boyd/entertainment/07/02/21/joey-albert-on-leaving-showbiz-it-was-very-painful/sports/07/02/21/this-day-in-pba-history-allan-caidic-becomes-1st-player-to-reach-1000-3-pointers/news/07/02/21/no-other-eruption-quake-observed-on-taal-volcano-after-phreatomagmatic-event-solidum