MULTIMEDIA Marcos, Jr. takes his oath as 17th President of the Philippines George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 30 2022 02:24 PM Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. takes his oath as the 17th President of the Philippines, administered by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, at the National Museum in Manila City on Thursday. Marcos called on Filipinos to unite and work with his government to achieve a better future for the country. As he ascends to power, Marcos vows to deliver promises to Filipinos