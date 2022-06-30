MULTIMEDIA

Marcos, Jr. takes his oath as 17th President of the Philippines

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. takes his oath as the 17th President of the Philippines, administered by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, at the National Museum in Manila City on Thursday. Marcos called on Filipinos to unite and work with his government to achieve a better future for the country.