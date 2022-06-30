Groups highlight human rights issues during anti-Marcos protest

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Progressive groups hold protest during Marcos inauguration Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 30 2022 04:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Multi-sectoral groups picket against the inauguration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., at Plaza Miranda in Manila on Thursday. The protesters highlight the need to address high prices of oil and commodities, wage increase, corruption, human rights, historical revisionism and disinformation, among others. Marcos inauguration met with protests vs historical revisionism, price hikes Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr Marcos Inaugural National Museum protest human right Martial law disinformation Bongbong Marcos human rights human rights issues Plaza Miranda protest action progressive groups /overseas/06/30/22/salmonella-found-in-worlds-biggest-chocolate-plant/news/06/30/22/tingnan-mga-pinoy-nag-alay-ng-wreath-sa-rizal-monument-sa-madrid/business/06/30/22/hotel101-to-become-first-homegrown-hotel-brand-to-expand-overseas/overseas/06/30/22/beijing-slams-nato-over-futile-china-warning/entertainment/06/30/22/princess-punzalan-admits-getting-an-abortion-at-15