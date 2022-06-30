Home  >  News

Progressive groups hold protest during Marcos inauguration

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2022 04:56 PM

Groups highlight human rights issues during anti-Marcos protest

Multi-sectoral groups picket against the inauguration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., at Plaza Miranda in Manila on Thursday. The protesters highlight the need to address high prices of oil and commodities, wage increase, corruption, human rights, historical revisionism and disinformation, among others.

