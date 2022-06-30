Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Duterte meets Marcos for traditional 'salubong' in Malacanang

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2022 01:36 PM

Duterte given departure honors

Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (second left) and his successor Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. (left) salute during the departure honors for Duterte at the Malacañang Palace in Manila, Thursday. Marcos met with Duterte for the traditional “salubong” before proceeding to the National Museum to take his oath as the 17th President of the Philippines.

Read More:  President Rodrigo Duterte   Incoming President Ferdinand Marcos   salubong   departure honors   Malacanang Palace   Marocs Inaugural  