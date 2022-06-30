Duterte given departure honors

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Duterte meets Marcos for traditional 'salubong' in Malacanang Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 30 2022 01:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (second left) and his successor Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. (left) salute during the departure honors for Duterte at the Malacañang Palace in Manila, Thursday. Marcos met with Duterte for the traditional “salubong” before proceeding to the National Museum to take his oath as the 17th President of the Philippines. Read More: President Rodrigo Duterte Incoming President Ferdinand Marcos salubong departure honors Malacanang Palace Marocs Inaugural /life/06/30/22/bb-pilipinas-2022-bets-meet-miss-grand-intl-president/sports/06/30/22/pba-korean-league-work-on-strengthening-ties/entertainment/06/30/22/tnt-winner-jm-yosures-releases-panata-music-video/news/06/30/22/marcos-jr-nanumpa-na-bilang-ika-17-pangulo-ng-pilipinas/news/06/30/22/marcos-wants-learning-materials-to-focus-on-basics