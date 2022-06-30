A display of colors on Marcos Inaugural

MULTIMEDIA

PH Air Force assets display the national colors during Marcos' inauguration

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Philippine Air Force assets display the national colors during the inauguration of the 17th president of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on Thursday. The Marcos inaugural followed a traditional ceremony with a military and civic parade preceding his oath-taking at the National Museum in Manila.