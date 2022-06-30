A display of colors on Marcos Inaugural

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH Air Force assets display the national colors during Marcos' inauguration Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 30 2022 03:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Philippine Air Force assets display the national colors during the inauguration of the 17th president of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on Thursday. The Marcos inaugural followed a traditional ceremony with a military and civic parade preceding his oath-taking at the National Museum in Manila. Back in power: Marcos Jr. sworn in as 17th Philippine president Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr Bongbong Marcos Marcos Inaugural National Museum Philippine Air Force 17th President of the Philippines Philippine president national colors /business/06/30/22/presyo-ng-ilang-produkto-sa-divisoria-tumaas/news/06/30/22/opm-hit-da-coconut-nut-crowd-favorite-sa-choral-fest-sa-nz/business/06/30/22/nedas-balisacan-second-time-around/sports/06/30/22/ateneo-to-compete-in-world-university-basketball-series/news/06/30/22/in-inaugural-address-president-marcos-jr-praises-rule-of-father