Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

PH Air Force assets display the national colors during Marcos' inauguration

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2022 03:27 PM

A display of colors on Marcos Inaugural

Philippine Air Force assets display the national colors during the inauguration of the 17th president of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on Thursday. The Marcos inaugural followed a traditional ceremony with a military and civic parade preceding his oath-taking at the National Museum in Manila. 

Read More:  Ferdinand Marcos Jr   Bongbong Marcos   Marcos Inaugural   National Museum   Philippine Air Force   17th President of the Philippines   Philippine president   national colors  