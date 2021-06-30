MULTIMEDIA

Protesters condemn killings during Duterte's term

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Protesters led by BAYAN march along España Boulevard to Mendiola in Manila to mark the 5th year of President Rodrigo Duterte's ascent to power on Wednesday. The group slammed Duterte for his alleged crimes against humanity for the thousands killed in the government’s war on drugs, and the death of activists and critics during his administration.



