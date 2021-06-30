Home > News MULTIMEDIA Protesters condemn killings during Duterte's term George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 30 2021 06:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Protesters led by BAYAN march along España Boulevard to Mendiola in Manila to mark the 5th year of President Rodrigo Duterte's ascent to power on Wednesday. The group slammed Duterte for his alleged crimes against humanity for the thousands killed in the government’s war on drugs, and the death of activists and critics during his administration. A year before Duterte steps down, Palace says vows kept; activists await 'day of reckoning' Read More: Duterte 5 years BAYAN Bagong Alyansang Makabayan protest march multimedia multimedia photos /business/07/02/21/shakeys-reassign-workers-reduce-travel-time/news/07/02/21/taal-volcano-update-residents-told-wear-n95-masks-goggles/entertainment/07/02/21/kokoy-de-santos-releases-new-song-selos/news/07/02/21/filipinos-check-syringe-covid19-vaccination-process-doh/business/07/02/21/boi-disaster-response-guidelines-volcanic-unrest