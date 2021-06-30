Home  >  News

Jam-packed bus carousels

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2021 05:28 PM | Updated as of Jun 30 2021 09:08 PM

Commuters wait to ride the bus along the EDSA Bus Carousel in Quezon City on Wednesday. The Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2 is set to expire Wednesday, with unused funds intended for public utility vehicle drivers, displaced workers, contact tracers, and others affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, returning to the national treasury. 

