Jam-packed bus carousels Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 30 2021 05:28 PM | Updated as of Jun 30 2021 09:08 PM Commuters wait to ride the bus along the EDSA Bus Carousel in Quezon City on Wednesday. The Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2 is set to expire Wednesday, with unused funds intended for public utility vehicle drivers, displaced workers, contact tracers, and others affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, returning to the national treasury. Without extension, spending Bayanihan 2 funds after June 30 is technical malversation - lawmaker