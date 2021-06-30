MULTIMEDIA

Masked curiosity

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A woman looks at a health worker fill a syringe with a dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Filoil Flying V Centre on Wednesday. Health authorities reported 4,509 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, the second straight day that additional infections counted less than 5,000, raising the Philippines' cumulative total to 1,412,559.