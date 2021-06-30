Home > News MULTIMEDIA Masked curiosity Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 30 2021 06:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman looks at a health worker fill a syringe with a dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Filoil Flying V Centre on Wednesday. Health authorities reported 4,509 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, the second straight day that additional infections counted less than 5,000, raising the Philippines' cumulative total to 1,412,559. PH logs 4,509 more COVID-19 cases; active cases lowest in nearly 5 weeks San Juan inoculates 75 pct of target population, eyes local herd immunity by Aug Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Moderna San Juan Filoil Flying V Centre inoculation multimedia multimedia photos /business/07/02/21/shakeys-reassign-workers-reduce-travel-time/news/07/02/21/taal-volcano-update-residents-told-wear-n95-masks-goggles/entertainment/07/02/21/kokoy-de-santos-releases-new-song-selos/news/07/02/21/filipinos-check-syringe-covid19-vaccination-process-doh/business/07/02/21/boi-disaster-response-guidelines-volcanic-unrest