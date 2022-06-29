US Second Gentleman Emhoff visits Manila American cemetery

MULTIMEDIA

US Second Gentleman Emhoff honors US personnel killed during WWII

Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, places a stone as a traditional remembrance on a Jewish headstone during a visit to the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Taguig, on Wednesday. Emhoff is in Manila to attend the inauguration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr as the Philippines' 17th President on June 30.



