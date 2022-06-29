Preps for Marcos inauguration continue

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Repainting works for Marcos inauguration George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 29 2022 04:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) repaint walls near P. Casal street and Ayala Bridge going to Malacañang Palace in Manila on Wednesday, in preparation for Thursday's inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The incoming leader will meet outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte for the traditional “salubong” in the morning and will have his arrival honors as the new president in the afternoon in Malacanang. Rehearsal para sa inagurasyon ni Marcos puspusan na Read More: DPWH Marcos Inaugural repainting works Department of Public Works and Highways Bongbong Marcos Ferdinand Marcos Jr Marcos inauguration /life/06/29/22/watch-sesame-street-star-elmo-gets-covid-19-vaccine/sports/06/29/22/mma-adiwang-breaks-down-masunyane-vs-minowa/entertainment/06/29/22/hwang-in-youp-on-true-beauty-pinoy-fans/business/06/29/22/novartis-slashes-8000-jobs-worldwide/overseas/06/29/22/thailand-bets-on-dramatic-boys-love-tourism-boom