Repainting works for Marcos inauguration

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2022 04:53 PM

Preps for Marcos inauguration continue

Workers from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) repaint walls near P. Casal street and Ayala Bridge going to Malacañang Palace in Manila on Wednesday, in preparation for Thursday's inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The incoming leader will meet outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte for the traditional “salubong” in the morning and will have his arrival honors as the new president in the afternoon in Malacanang.

