Preaching before the inauguration

Spreading His word

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A man preaching about Jesus Christ roams the area by the National Museum in Manila as preparations are finalized and security measures are tightened Wednesday for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. the following day. The PNP's director for operations M/Gen. Valeriano de Leon said protesters are only allowed to conduct rallies inside four designated freedom parks in the city, namely: Liwasang Bonifacio, Plaza Miranda, Plaza Moriones, and Plaza Dilaw.