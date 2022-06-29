Preaching before the inauguration

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Spreading His word George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 29 2022 07:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man preaching about Jesus Christ roams the area by the National Museum in Manila as preparations are finalized and security measures are tightened Wednesday for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. the following day. The PNP's director for operations M/Gen. Valeriano de Leon said protesters are only allowed to conduct rallies inside four designated freedom parks in the city, namely: Liwasang Bonifacio, Plaza Miranda, Plaza Moriones, and Plaza Dilaw. 'Corresponding response' await Marcos inauguration protesters if they leave freedom parks: PNP Read More: Marcos Inaugural Bongbong Marcos Ferdinand Marcos Jr Marcos inauguration preacher Marcos inauguration preparations Marcos /video/news/06/29/22/duterte-naging-abala-sa-huling-araw-bilang-pangulo/video/news/06/29/22/labi-ng-pinaslang-na-abogadong-pinoy-naiuwi-na-mula-amerika/video/news/06/29/22/mga-edad-12-17-na-di-immunocompromised-puwede-nang-magpa-booster/news/06/29/22/ilang-ofws-sumabak-sa-training-sa-caregiving-sahk/video/news/06/29/22/rappler-pinasasara-dahil-sa-umanoy-paglabag-sa-media-foreign-ownership