PNP prepares for Marcos inauguration

Anti-riot policemen prepare for Marcos Inauguration

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jun 29 2022 11:49 AM

Anti-riot police officers prepare during a parade rehearsal for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila. The 17th Philippine head of state will start to hold office on June 30 noon.

