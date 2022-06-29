Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Remains of Filipino lawyer shot in the US arrive in Manila

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2022 02:14 PM | Updated as of Jun 29 2022 02:26 PM

Heartbreaking reunion for Laylo family

Members of the Laylo family receive the remains of Atty. John Albert Laylo at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport complex in Pasay City on Wednesday. Laylo, who was visiting the US with his mother, was shot while riding an Uber car on their way to the Philadelphia airport on June 18 and succumbed to his injuries several hours later.

