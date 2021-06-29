MULTIMEDIA

Beware of vog

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Locals work along the shore of Laurel, Batangas as volcanic smog or vog blankets the Taal lake on Tuesday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) advised communities surrounding Taal Lake to take necessary precautions as the current atmospheric condition and the near-absence of air movement resulted in the formation of vog which can cause irritation of the eyes, throat and respiratory tract in severities depending on the gas concentrations and duration of exposure.