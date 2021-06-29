MULTIMEDIA

Cooling off amid the heatwave

Jim Watson, AFP

A young girl enjoys splashes from a waterfall at a park in Washington, DC, on Monday, as a heatwave moves over much of the United States. Swathes of the United States and Canada endured record-setting heat on Sunday, forcing schools and COVID-19 testing centers to close and the postponement of an Olympic athletics qualifying event, with forecasters warning of worse to come.