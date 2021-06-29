Home > News MULTIMEDIA Training the police force Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 29 2021 02:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Over a hundred newly recruited trainees of the Philippine National Police stand in formation during a briefing at the open ground of Manila Police District Headquarters on Tuesday, before deployment to their respective assignments as part of their on-the-job training in the National Capital Region. The PNP’s Health Service is currently finalizing guidelines on the conduct of Psychiatric-Psychological Exam (PPE) for all PNP personnel following cases of misconduct among police officers. PNP isinasapinal ang rekomendasyon para sa guidelines ng police psychological exam Read More: PNP Philippine National Police Manila Police District recruits on the job training /business/07/02/21/shakeys-reassign-workers-reduce-travel-time/news/07/02/21/taal-volcano-update-residents-told-wear-n95-masks-goggles/entertainment/07/02/21/kokoy-de-santos-releases-new-song-selos/news/07/02/21/filipinos-check-syringe-covid19-vaccination-process-doh/business/07/02/21/boi-disaster-response-guidelines-volcanic-unrest