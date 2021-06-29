Home  >  News

Training the police force

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2021 02:56 PM

Over a hundred newly recruited trainees of the Philippine National Police stand in formation during a briefing at the open ground of Manila Police District Headquarters on Tuesday, before deployment to their respective assignments as part of their on-the-job training in the National Capital Region. The PNP’s Health Service is currently finalizing guidelines on the conduct of Psychiatric-Psychological Exam (PPE) for all PNP personnel following cases of misconduct among police officers. 

