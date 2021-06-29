MULTIMEDIA
Testing out HAL
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 29 2021 07:49 PM
Doctors and physical therapists help Ben Santos, a stroke patient, test out the Hybrid Assistive Limb or HAL, an exoskeleton robot, at the Ospital ng Maynila on Tuesday. The robot, donated by Robocare Solutions, can help physically challenged persons achieve a greater range of motion and improve mobility.
