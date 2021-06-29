Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Testing out HAL

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2021 07:49 PM

Testing out HAL

Doctors and physical therapists help Ben Santos, a stroke patient, test out the Hybrid Assistive Limb or HAL, an exoskeleton robot, at the Ospital ng Maynila on Tuesday. The robot, donated by Robocare Solutions, can help physically challenged persons achieve a greater range of motion and improve mobility. 

Read More:  Hybrid Assistive Limb   HAL   Robocare Solutions   Ospital ng Maynila   exoskeleton   physical therapy  