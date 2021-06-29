MULTIMEDIA

Testing out HAL

ABS-CBN News

Doctors and physical therapists help Ben Santos, a stroke patient, test out the Hybrid Assistive Limb or HAL, an exoskeleton robot, at the Ospital ng Maynila on Tuesday. The robot, donated by Robocare Solutions, can help physically challenged persons achieve a greater range of motion and improve mobility.