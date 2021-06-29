Home > News MULTIMEDIA Vaccination reflection George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 29 2021 08:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers are reflected on the face shield of a woman as she prepares to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine inside the Makati Coliseum on Tuesday. Government authorities have so far been able to administer at least 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with those fully vaccinated, or those who have received two doses, at 2,527,286, as of Sunday. PH confirms 4,479 new cases; active infections at 50,000 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Makati Coliseum reflection face shield health workers multimedia multimedia photos /business/07/02/21/shakeys-reassign-workers-reduce-travel-time/news/07/02/21/taal-volcano-update-residents-told-wear-n95-masks-goggles/entertainment/07/02/21/kokoy-de-santos-releases-new-song-selos/news/07/02/21/filipinos-check-syringe-covid19-vaccination-process-doh/business/07/02/21/boi-disaster-response-guidelines-volcanic-unrest