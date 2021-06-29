Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Vaccination reflection

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2021 08:53 PM

Vaccination reflection

Health workers are reflected on the face shield of a woman as she prepares to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine inside the Makati Coliseum on Tuesday. Government authorities have so far been able to administer at least 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with those fully vaccinated, or those who have received two doses, at 2,527,286, as of Sunday. 

 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   coronavirus vaccine   COVID-19 vaccine   Makati Coliseum   reflection   face shield   health workers   multimedia   multimedia photos  