Vaccination reflection

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Health workers are reflected on the face shield of a woman as she prepares to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine inside the Makati Coliseum on Tuesday. Government authorities have so far been able to administer at least 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with those fully vaccinated, or those who have received two doses, at 2,527,286, as of Sunday.