MULTIMEDIA

Habagat brings rain to Metro Manila, other parts of Luzon, Visayas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 28 2023 07:41 PM

A man uses a golf umbrella to shelter himself from a sudden downpour along EDSA in Quezon City on Wednesday. According to state weather bureau PAGASA, Metro Manila and some parts of Luzon and Visayas are likely to be hit by scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the habagat.

Habagat rains over parts of Luzon, Visayas: PAGASA

Read More:

rain
Habagat
weather
PAGASA