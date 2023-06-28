MULTIMEDIA

Habagat brings rain to Metro Manila, other parts of Luzon, Visayas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A man uses a golf umbrella to shelter himself from a sudden downpour along EDSA in Quezon City on Wednesday. According to state weather bureau PAGASA, Metro Manila and some parts of Luzon and Visayas are likely to be hit by scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the habagat.

