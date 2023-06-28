Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating the Eid’l Adha

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 28 2023 10:42 AM | Updated as of Jun 28 2023 10:48 AM

Filipino Muslims celebrate Eid’l Adha

Children play as Filipino Muslims gather for prayer to celebrate Eid al-Adha at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City, on Wednesday. Also known as the "Feast of Sacrifice," Muslims traditionally celebrate the four-day feast by slaughtering livestock and distributing the meat among family, friends and the poor.

Read More:  Eid Al Adha   Eid'l Adha   Filipino Muslims   Feast of Sacrifice  