Filipino Muslims celebrate Eid’l Adha

Celebrating the Eid’l Adha

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Children play as Filipino Muslims gather for prayer to celebrate Eid al-Adha at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City, on Wednesday. Also known as the "Feast of Sacrifice," Muslims traditionally celebrate the four-day feast by slaughtering livestock and distributing the meat among family, friends and the poor.