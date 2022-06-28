Home > News MULTIMEDIA NTF-ELCAC holds ‘Serbisyo Caravan’ in Baseco, Manila Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 28 2022 03:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents take part in the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict's (NTF-ELCAC) ‘Serbisyo Caravan’ at the Ninoy Aquino Elementary School in Port Area, Manila on Tuesday. Relief goods and food packs were distributed to 500 residents of the Baseco Compound. Read More: Serbisyo Caravan Baseco Manila Baseco compound Baseco Manila National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict NTF-ELCAC /entertainment/06/28/22/charlie-dizon-sasabak-na-rin-sa-vlogging/business/06/28/22/solar-seen-as-easiest-solution-to-ph-energy-woes/entertainment/06/28/22/dennis-padilla-writes-open-letter-about-being-a-father/news/06/28/22/israel-hinikayat-ng-dti-na-mag-invest-sa-pilipinas/business/06/28/22/maynilad-test-producing-drinkable-reused-water