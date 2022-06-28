MULTIMEDIA

NTF-ELCAC holds ‘Serbisyo Caravan’ in Baseco, Manila

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents take part in the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict's (NTF-ELCAC) ‘Serbisyo Caravan’ at the Ninoy Aquino Elementary School in Port Area, Manila on Tuesday. Relief goods and food packs were distributed to 500 residents of the Baseco Compound.