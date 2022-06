PNP tightens security for Marcos inaugural

MULTIMEDIA

PNP tightens security at National Museum for Marcos inaugural

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Police officers are deployed near the National Museum in Manila on Tuesday, two days before the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Around 15,000 police officers will be deployed at the National Museum, the Philippine International Convention Center, and Mendiola areas according to PNP spokesperson Police Col. Jean Fajardo.