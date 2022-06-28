Home  >  News

Motorists urged to take alternate routes with road closure around National Museum

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 28 2022 01:41 PM

Padres Burgos Ave, adjacent roads in Manila closed for Marcos Inaugural

Vehicles are seen bumper-to-bumper along Lagusnilad underpass in Manila City on Tuesday with the closure of Padre Burgos Avenue and adjacent roads for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority advised motorists to take alternative routes as they implement road closures and traffic rerouting plan around the National Museum starting June 26 until 11 p.m. on June 30.

