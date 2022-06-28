Padres Burgos Ave, adjacent roads in Manila closed for Marcos Inaugural

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Motorists urged to take alternate routes with road closure around National Museum Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 28 2022 01:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Vehicles are seen bumper-to-bumper along Lagusnilad underpass in Manila City on Tuesday with the closure of Padre Burgos Avenue and adjacent roads for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority advised motorists to take alternative routes as they implement road closures and traffic rerouting plan around the National Museum starting June 26 until 11 p.m. on June 30. Marcos camp says inauguration expected to be 'traditional, solemn, simple' Seguridad para sa inauguration ni president-elect Marcos, inilatag na Read More: Padre Burgos Avenue Padre Burgos Avenue Manila Lagusnilad underpass Marcos Inaugural National Museum traffic traffic rerouting alternate routes road closures Marcos inauguration MMDA Metropolitan Manila Development Authority /news/06/28/22/profile-migrant-workers-secretary-susan-ople/life/06/28/22/look-miles-ocampo-rocks-new-hair-color/news/06/28/22/tingnan-cebuana-singer-kampeon-sa-talentadong-pinoy-sa-dubai/news/06/28/22/profile-labor-secretary-bienvenido-laguesma/news/06/28/22/63-more-cases-of-omicron-subvariants-detected-doh