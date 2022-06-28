June Bicycle Count in Metro Manila

MULTIMEDIA

Mobility awards hold ‘Bike count’ in Metro Manila

AC Dimatatac, ICSC

Viber

Volunteers count bikers and pedestrians along EDSA-Annapolis in Quezon City on Tuesday, as part of the Metro Manila leg of the June Bicycle Count organized by the Mobility Awards and its regional partners. The count, held during peak hours in the morning (5 AM-7 AM) and in the afternoon (4 PM-6 PM) across 45 locations in Pasig, Marikina, San Juan, and Quezon City, aims to establish a baseline data on the number of Filipinos using bicycles for daily transport.