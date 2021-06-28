Home  >  News

Workers appeal for more aid under Bayanihan Law

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 28 2021 08:12 PM

Protesters from a workers' group hold a rally at the Boy Scout Circle on Tomas Morato St., in Quezon City on Monday to press the government to extend the Bayanihan 2 Act and pass the Bayanihan 3 Bill that will provide assistance to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

