Workers appeal for more aid under Bayanihan Law
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 28 2021 08:12 PM

Protesters from a workers' group hold a rally at the Boy Scout Circle on Tomas Morato St., in Quezon City on Monday to press the government to extend the Bayanihan 2 Act and pass the Bayanihan 3 Bill that will provide assistance to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palace confirms P18 billion Bayanihan 2 funds still unused as deadline looms