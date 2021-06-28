Home  >  News

Trimming for rainy season

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 28 2021 03:52 PM

Barangay South Triangle workers trim trees that cover electric and cable wires near Scout Tobias Street in Quezon City on Monday. The clearing was done as part of the barangay’s disaster risk reduction efforts as state weather bureau PAGASA confirmed the onset of rainy season beginning the first week of June.

