MULTIMEDIA Trimming for rainy season Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 28 2021 03:52 PM Barangay South Triangle workers trim trees that cover electric and cable wires near Scout Tobias Street in Quezon City on Monday. The clearing was done as part of the barangay's disaster risk reduction efforts as state weather bureau PAGASA confirmed the onset of rainy season beginning the first week of June. Rainy days ahead: PAGASA declares start of wet season in PH Read More: Barangay South Triangle Scout Tobias Quezon City rainy season tree trimming