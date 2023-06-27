Suspected illegal offshore gaming operation raided in Las Pinas

MULTIMEDIA

PNP-ACG raids alleged illegal gaming operation in Las Pinas

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Operatives of PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group process seized computers and cellphones used for alleged illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming operation in Almanza Uno in Las Pinas City on Monday evening. At least 1,000 workers of different nationalities were rescued after a “Warrant to Search, Seize and Examine Computer Data” was executed in relation with the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and Cybercrime Prevention Act by the PNP ACG and the National Capital Region Police Office.