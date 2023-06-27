Home  >  News

Preparing for Eid’l Adha

Posted at Jun 27 2023 02:07 PM

A grandmother tries a ‘shalwar kameez’ on her grandson at a dress shop in Quiapo, Manila on Tuesday, in preparation for the observance of the Eid Al Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice on Tuesday. Eid’l Adha, also referred to as the feast of giving, is the second largest festival in the Islamic calendar. 

