Health workers appeal for higher wage

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Wage hike for health workers pushed Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 27 2023 03:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health Workers hold a noise barrage during a protest in front of the Philippine Orthopedic Center (POC) in Quezon City on Tuesday. The health workers protested against the non-payment of their COVID-19 benefits and urged the government to implement a salary hike for all health workers. Read More: health workers Philippine Orthopedic Center salary hike wage hike COVID-19 benefits /news/06/27/23/denr-still-evaluating-community-impact-of-parex-loyzaga/entertainment/06/27/23/oc-records-honors-talents-at-5th-anniversary-show/entertainment/06/27/23/toni-fowler-nakipag-showdown-sa-its-showtime-dancers/entertainment/06/27/23/melai-cantiveros-opens-up-about-recent-health-scare/entertainment/06/27/23/ellen-adarna-turns-sentimental-as-son-elias-turns-5