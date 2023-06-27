Home  >  News

Wage hike for health workers pushed

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 27 2023 03:17 PM

Health workers appeal for higher wage

Health Workers hold a noise barrage during a protest in front of the Philippine Orthopedic Center (POC) in Quezon City on Tuesday. The health workers protested against the non-payment of their COVID-19 benefits and urged the government to implement a salary hike for all health workers. 

