Health workers appeal for higher wage

Wage hike for health workers pushed

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Health Workers hold a noise barrage during a protest in front of the Philippine Orthopedic Center (POC) in Quezon City on Tuesday. The health workers protested against the non-payment of their COVID-19 benefits and urged the government to implement a salary hike for all health workers.