Genuine solutions to climate problem pushed

Japan urged to finance genuine solutions to climate change

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 27 2023 12:26 PM

Climate campaigners hold a rally to protest against the continuous financing of fossil fuels by several Japanese financial institutions at the Ninoy Aquino Monument in Makati City on Tuesday. Climate campaigners in Asia, who launched a region-wide protest, demanded a halt in the financing of oil and gas projects and promotion of false solutions to the climate catastrophe.

