Home > News MULTIMEDIA Paying tribute to Pnoy Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 27 2021 05:17 PM Visitors pay their respects at the tomb of the late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City on Sunday, a day after he was laid to rest. Manila Memorial Park is open to those who wish to pay tribute from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. Puntod ni PNoy patuloy na binibisita