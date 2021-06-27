MULTIMEDIA

Paying tribute to Pnoy

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Visitors pay their respects at the tomb of the late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City on Sunday, a day after he was laid to rest. Manila Memorial Park is open to those who wish to pay tribute from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.