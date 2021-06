MULTIMEDIA

Manila Archbishop Advincula visits Maricaban, Pasay

ABS-CBN News

Manila Archbishop His Eminence Jose Cardinal Advincula waves as he is welcomed by parishioners before celebrating a Mass at the Mary Comforter of the Afflicted Parish in Maricaban, Pasay City on Sunday. Cardinal Advincula’s visit to Maricaban is in tradition of the Archdiocese of Manila to have a newly installed Archbishop to visit an area of “special concerns” particularly among the poor in the peripheries.