Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Family, supporters call for Veloso’s clemency

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jun 26 2023 07:29 PM

A call for clemency for Mary Jane Veloso

Family and supporters of Mary Jane Veloso, an overseas Filipino worker on death row in Indonesia, discuss latest efforts to secure clemency for her during a forum in Quezon City on Monday. Supporters urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to appeal to the Indonesian government to grant clemency to Veloso, who was supposed to be executed on April 29, 2015, but given a last-minute reprieve.

Read More:  Mary Jane Veloso   Clemency   OFW   Indonesia   drug trafficking case  