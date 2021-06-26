Home > News MULTIMEDIA Archbishop Soc leads funeral mass for Noynoy Aquino Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 26 2021 02:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas leads the final funeral mass for the late President Benigno Aquino III at the Church of the Gesu at the Ateneo de Manila University on Saturday. During the mass, Villegas said the best tribute for Aquino is to "bring back, recover, preserve, safeguard and never again to compromise our dignity as a people and the decency of our leaders as servants, not bosses." Archbishop Soc: Best tribute to PNoy is to recover decency, integrity in public service Read More: Benigno Aquino III Noynoy Aquino PNoy funeral mass Socrates Villegas Fr. Soc multimedia multimedia photos /spotlight/06/26/21/pnoy-noynoy-cory-aquino-funeral/news/06/26/21/noynoy-aquino-buried-manila-memorial-park-june262021/sports/06/26/21/nba-bucks-bury-hawks-level-east-finals-at-1-1/overseas/06/26/21/18-killed-16-injured-in-fire-at-china-martial-arts-school/news/06/26/21/navotas-nais-magpatupad-ng-night-vaccination-para-sa-mga-nasa-fish-port