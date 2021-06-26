MULTIMEDIA

Archbishop Soc leads funeral mass for Noynoy Aquino

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas leads the final funeral mass for the late President Benigno Aquino III at the Church of the Gesu at the Ateneo de Manila University on Saturday. During the mass, Villegas said the best tribute for Aquino is to "bring back, recover, preserve, safeguard and never again to compromise our dignity as a people and the decency of our leaders as servants, not bosses."