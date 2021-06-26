Home > News MULTIMEDIA Noynoy Aquino laid to rest Ted Aljibe, AFP Posted at Jun 26 2021 03:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Philippine military honor guards carry the urn of late president Benigno Aquino III during inurnment rites at the Manila Memorial Park on Saturday. The urn carrying Aquino's ashes was brought to his final resting place at 1:44 p.m., as the military honored him with volley fire and the traditional playing of "Taps." Noynoy Aquino laid to rest at Manila Memorial Park Read More: Benigno Aquino III PNoy Noynoy Aquino Noynoy inurnment honor guards Manila Memorial Park military honors multimedia multimedia photos /news/06/26/21/apollo-bids-farewell-to-his-human-buddy-noynoy/business/06/26/21/petrolyo-may-taas-presyo-sa-ika-5-sunod-na-linggo/news/06/26/21/23-chinese-national-na-lumabag-sa-travel-protocols-nameke-ng-rt-pcr-hinuli/news/06/26/21/philippines-covid19-cases-update-june262021/news/06/26/21/umanoy-lasing-na-pulis-nag-amok-sa-mpd-hq-suspek-kapwa-pulis-patay