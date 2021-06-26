Home  >  News

Noynoy Aquino laid to rest

Ted Aljibe, AFP

Posted at Jun 26 2021 03:25 PM

Noynoy Aquino laid to rest

Philippine military honor guards carry the urn of late president Benigno Aquino III during inurnment rites at the Manila Memorial Park on Saturday. The urn carrying Aquino's ashes was brought to his final resting place at 1:44 p.m., as the military honored him with volley fire and the traditional playing of "Taps." 

