Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Carried with honor

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 26 2021 02:37 PM

Carried with honor

Honor guards carry the urn of the late President Benigno Aquino III after the funeral mass at the Church of the Gesu at the Ateneo de Manila University on Saturday. The former president was laid to rest at the Manila Memorial Park on Saturday afternoon at the gravesite of his parents, democracy icons Ninoy and Corazon Aquino. 

Read More:  Benigno Aquino III   PNoy   Noynoy Aquino   honor guards   urn   Church of the Gesu   Manila Memorial Park   multimedia   multimedia photos  