Carried with honor

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Honor guards carry the urn of the late President Benigno Aquino III after the funeral mass at the Church of the Gesu at the Ateneo de Manila University on Saturday. The former president was laid to rest at the Manila Memorial Park on Saturday afternoon at the gravesite of his parents, democracy icons Ninoy and Corazon Aquino.