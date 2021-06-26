Home > News MULTIMEDIA Carried with honor Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 26 2021 02:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Honor guards carry the urn of the late President Benigno Aquino III after the funeral mass at the Church of the Gesu at the Ateneo de Manila University on Saturday. The former president was laid to rest at the Manila Memorial Park on Saturday afternoon at the gravesite of his parents, democracy icons Ninoy and Corazon Aquino. Read More: Benigno Aquino III PNoy Noynoy Aquino honor guards urn Church of the Gesu Manila Memorial Park multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/06/26/21/viral-ph-cola-ad-wins-bronze-in-cannes-lions-2021/entertainment/06/26/21/regine-velasquez-ogie-alcasid-perform-hindi-ka-nag-iisa-at-aquino-funeral-mass/spotlight/06/26/21/pnoy-noynoy-cory-aquino-funeral/news/06/26/21/noynoy-aquino-buried-manila-memorial-park-june262021/sports/06/26/21/nba-bucks-bury-hawks-level-east-finals-at-1-1