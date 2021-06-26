MULTIMEDIA

LGBTQIA groups call for support, respect at QC Pride march

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

LGBTQIA organizations Bahaghari and Metro Manila Pride lead the annual Pride March from Agham Road to Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Saturday, as they call on government to address loss of jobs and the lack of support and respect for human rights during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group is also commemorating the 52nd anniversary of the Stonewall Riots abroad and the illegal dispersal of protesters in Mendiola last year, leading to the arrest of several members.