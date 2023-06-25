Cooling off as Beijing temperature rises

MULTIMEDIA
Beijing issues red weather warning as temperature rises
Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 25 2023 12:03 PM
People ride flotation balloons along a canal in Beijing, China, Saturday. Beijing's weather topped 40 degrees Celsius for the third consecutive day after recording on 22 June the hottest day at 41.1 degrees Celsius since the country began keeping weather records in 1961, while authorities have raised Beijing's weather warning to 'red', the highest in its color-coded system.
